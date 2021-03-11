Antioch church provides 1,000 boxes of food to people in need

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — A church in Antioch provided 1,000 boxes of food to feed hungry families as part of their church ministry on Thursday morning.

Iglesia Christiana La Cosecha, a Pentecostal church that caters to South Nashville‘s Hispanic community, provided the boxes on a first come, first serve basis at their church on Bell Road near Murfreesboro Road.

In addition to the food provided, the church also gave out milk. The program is part of the USDA Farmers to Families food box initiative, which delivers nearly 145 million boxes of fresh produce, milk, dairy and cooked meats to disadvantaged Americans across the country each year.

A long line of people came by to pick up the food boxes. Volunteers were out at 7 a.m. to prepare for the event.

To learn more about Iglesia Christiana La Cosecha, click here to visit their Facebook page. To learn more about the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program, click here.