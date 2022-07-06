NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least two men Metro police said were involved in an Antioch carjacking were charged early Wednesday morning.

Authorities said the carjacking victim was meeting a friend at the Hamilton Creek Apartments, located at 3140 Hamilton Church Road in Antioch, when at least three males got out of a car armed with “Glocks” and an AK-style pistol and took the victim’s keys, car, wallet and gun.

On Tuesday afternoon, Metro police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reportedly located the vehicle at an apartment complex on Bell Road. MNPD said detectives deployed spike strips, but Markhel Farr, 18, and Aaron McCulland, 23, sped away from officials, then crashed into two cars at Bell Road and Mount View Road.

Police said the two suspects then ran to a nearby Kroger, located at 5319 Mount View Road. McCulland allegedly ran into the grocery store and was taken into custody near the emergency exit.

Farr was arrested after police said he ran to a Honda Accord parked near the store and told the occupant to drive. Authorities said after Farr was apprehended, they found his backpack in the Honda that had marijuana and ammunition inside. The carjacking victim’s stolen firearm was also reportedly found under the driver’s seat of the Honda.

McCulland was previously arrested in March of 2022 after authorities allegedly recovered more than six pounds of marijuana and firearms after another police chase through Antioch.

Aaron McCulland (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

When McCulland was arrested in March, he was reportedly on probation and police said he is a convicted felon for evading arrest and theft of property convictions in Sumner County.