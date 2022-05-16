ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Antioch.
It happened at an apartment complex on Hickory Hollow Terrace around 2:45 p.m. Monday.
Metro police say both victims were initially transported to the hospital, but one was pronounced dead shortly thereafter. There is no word on the condition of the other victim.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.