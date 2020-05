NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Fire caused heavy damage at an Antioch apartment complex late Thursday night.

The fire was reported just before midnight at Chimney Top Apartments on Chimney Top Drive.

Residents said they saw massive flames shooting from one of the complex buildings.

No additional information was immediately released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.