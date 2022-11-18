NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Taylor Swift is claiming the record for most tickets ever sold by an artist in a single day, but with that honor comes glitches, headaches and a canceled general sale for fans.

Tennessee’s Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti said in a statement Thursday night, “Ticketmaster’s decision to cancel sales underscores the important need for accountability. Fans deserve a fair chance to buy a ticket. I’m encouraged by other state attorneys general who are taking this issue seriously as well.”

Skrmetti announced Wednesday his office is looking into the Ticketmaster-Live Nation merger and Ticketmaster’s handling of the Tuesday presale event to see if any antitrust or consumer protection violations took place.

“You have a state that is very rich in culture and a musical environment and you have lots of budding artists and innovation in music and apps. Absolutely, Tennessee would have a very deep interest in protecting creative artists and fans in that state,” said Diana Moss, president of the American Antitrust Institute. “The states are very effective enforcement mechanisms.”

Ticketmaster said based on data from previous sales, they released presale codes to 1.5 million fans; however, an unprecedented 3.5 billion requests were made on their site Tuesday, including bots and people without codes.

Ticketmaster confirmed that all 2 million tickets sold were sold to “Verified Fans” with presale codes.

“Based on the volume of traffic to our site, Taylor would need to perform over 900 stadium shows (almost 20x the number of shows she is doing),” Ticketmaster said in a statement. “That’s a stadium show every single night for the next 2.5 years.”

Moss suggested two ways to address Ticketmaster’s dominance: an antitrust case filed by the Department of Justice and legislation that would create the rules of the road for ticketing.

She compared the ticket buying experience in the United States to the experience in Europe, where she said there is vendor competition and fans are able to access affordable tickets because of it.

“You can bet that if we had competition in ticketing and all the other markets, concert promotion and venues, we would absolutely see lower ticket fees, we would see more access by fans, we would see artists being able to get out more and get exposure to fan bases,” said Moss.

Ticketmaster closed their statement saying, “While it’s impossible for everyone to get tickets to these shows, we know we can do more to improve the experience and that’s what we’re focused on.”