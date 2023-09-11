ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Anti-Semitic flyers were found in residential Middle Tennessee neighborhoods this weekend, according to police.

In Ashland City, police said 21 were found in a neighborhood around Eisenhower Drive.

The resident who reported it to officials called the incident “disturbing”.

Police said there are several different versions of the anti-Semitic flyers, some also referencing COVID-19 or the LGBTQ+ community, and linking the organization’s website.

Another resident told News 2 it is heartbreaking because they live in a “true neighborhood,” a melting pot where people look out for each other. She said she reached out to the area’s Council Member to make him aware of the incident.

Ashland City Police Chief Kenny Ray said he couldn’t find a record of this happening before. He said they collected the flyers in this neighborhood, but there’s not much else they can do.

“Other than littering, there’s nothing that we can find that’s criminal,” said Chief Ray.

The Chief said they don’t have plans to reach out to the organization that distributed the flyers.

“If you see anything, call us, we’ll be happy to come take a report, pick up the flyers, whatever we need to do,” said Ray.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said a community member in Sylvan Park reported seeing anti-semitic flyers to the West Precinct community sergeant. The department said they did not collect any and there have been no arrests to this point.