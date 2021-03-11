Anti-gun organization to host mock funeral procession in hopes to stopping teen violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A grieving mother has a renewed mission in life, nine years after her 17-year-old son was murdered.

“He had just graduated from Hillsboro High School,” said Talia Monget-Simmons. “At the time, he graduated with more credits than he needed.”

On June 9, 2012, Antwand Covington, Jr. was shot and killed while leaving a ‘Sweet 16’ party in Antioch.

“It was devastating for us,” said Monget-Simmons. “It’s been my mission to bring awareness to our community and help our community understand the situation that we are in.”

Not only that, but this past February, Simmons’ nephew Kyrin Monget was found dead from a gunshot wound in North Nashville. She says his death is now being investigated as a possible murder.

“I don’t want people to keep going through what I’m going through. It’s just too painful to sit back and watch,” Monget-Simmons explained. “So, that fuels my fire to keep going and to keep moving.”

Monget-Simmons has now partnered with anti-gun violence organization, Partners in the Struggle, Inc. Together, they will host a car procession Saturday afternoon that will resemble that of a funeral procession. The idea is to show parents and teens just how detrimental gun violence can be.

“I know how hard that drive is,” Monget-Simmons explained. “You cannot come back from this.”

The event will be Saturday at 12:30 p.m. The procession will begin at the former Wendy’s on Elm Hill Pike and travel to Covington’s gravesite at Greenwood Cemetery.