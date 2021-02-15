Another Winter Storm Heading Our Way!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Another winter storm is heading our way. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Benton, Carroll, Decatur, and Henry Counties starting at midnight tonight through 6pm Thursday. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for all of our other counties except Lincoln, Franklin, and Moore Counties from Wednesday through Thursday night. You can expect several rounds of winter weather. Be prepared when severe weather strikes, download the free News 2 StormTracker App.

Our first round moves in early Wednesday morning and will be all snow. It wraps up by midday. A quick coating is possible around Nashville and to the north and west. To the south there may be a few flurries.

Our second round moves in Wednesday afternoon and ramps up at night. It begins as all snow transitions to a combination of snow, sleet, and freezing rain lasting through early Thursday morning. Get the latest forecast.

Then, we could see a lull Thursday mid-morning with a final round coming Thursday afternoon into the evening. This one could start as wintry mix and end as snow. When all is said and done from Wednesday evening through Thursday night we are talking about 2 to 4 inches of snow in most spots. The only exception is our southeastern counties which could only 1 to 2 inches of snow but more ice. Keep an eye on the radar.

Ice amounts don’t look as big as the last storm, but again any ice will lead to slick roads and hazardous travel. Unfortunately we don’t really thaw out until the weekend.