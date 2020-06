NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Another suspect is facing charges of aggravated rioting and vandalism for the attack on Metro Courthouse during the “I Will Breathe” protests and riots last Saturday.

According to Metro Police, 25-year-old Nicholas Barrett reportedly used a skateboard to break out windows and later threw a skateboard at a marked patrol car on 2nd Avenue and Commerce Street, damaging the drivers side window.

