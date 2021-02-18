Another round of snow ramps up Thursday afternoon across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Many are waking up to a winter wonderland around Middle Tennessee! We’ve seen anywhere from two to five inches of snow reported across the state and another round is on the way.

In the late morning and early afternoon, snow showers will ramp up again. Snow showers will continue across the region, moving from southwest to northeast, through the rest of the afternoon.

By 4:30 to 5 p.m., the snow wraps up. With this second round, the counties with the highest snow totals will get an additional 0.5″ or so. The counties with the smallest numbers, particularly the southeast counties, will end up with just a dusting.

Get out and enjoy the snow! But don’t forget that road conditions have been tough and will continue to be as more snow falls this afternoon.

Overnight, temperatures fall into the upper teens and anything that’s melted on the ground will easily refreeze.

A Winter Storm Warning is still in effect for all Middle Tennessee counties through Thursday evening. Be prepared when severe weather strikes, download the free News 2 StormTracker App.

