CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Cheatham County drug officers arrested a senior citizen who was caught with multiple ounces of cocaine and a substantial amount of cash.

The bust is the direct result of an anonymous tip line that Sheriff Tim Binkley has been pushing for the public to use.

In April, it paid some serious dividends.

Body camera footage shows the arrest as it happens on April 12 as Cheatham County deputies pulled over 66-year-old Frank Farris.

The traffic stop came after narcotics agents received an anonymous tip about Farris.

Lt. Shannon Heflin of the Cheatham County Narcotics Office said, “We got a tip, followed up on it, and made a huge case, taking a drug dealer off the street.”

After Farris gave deputies consent to search his truck, they found cocaine in the vehicle and also in his pockets.

Deputies told News 2 Farris lived near West Cheatham Elementary School.

When agents searched his home, they find more cocaine.

According to drug agents, they confiscated close to six ounces of cocaine. Agents said an ounce of cocaine has a street value of around $1,300.

Deputies also found $10,000 in cash, neatly bundled into $1,000 packets, tied off with rubber bands.

Agents also seized five handguns. Investigators said Farris is an ex-con who was caught in the 1980s for drug charges.

(Source: Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office)

Agents credit the anonymous tip for taking an alleged drug dealer off area streets.

“Absolutely. We had no idea who this guy was and we received an anonymous crime tip and our narcotics investigative division got involved and started doing a case on it and determined who the players were and went out and did a case on it,” Heflin said. “I think the way he had the money packaged, he’s been doing this a while.”

Farris was charged with possession and intent to sell and deliver cocaine. He reportedly bonded out of jail on $105,000.

The anonymous tip line can be reached by dialing 615-792-4341.