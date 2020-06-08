Anonymous holds silent march in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After witnessing some of Nashville’s biggest protests over the past week, one group is pausing for a moment of quiet.

Anonymous marches down lower Broadway on their way to Historic Courthouse.

On Sunday, the group Anonymous silently marched the streets of Nashville.

“Our protest was about silence, but the point of us being here is to show that we’re still here and we’re still standing for change,” said Austin, who organized the event on behalf of Anonymous.

The group began at Nissan Stadium, marched down lower Broadway, then later paused for 10 minutes in several places.

“We stopped at the courthouse to show the significance to end the police to end the police state where so many have been tried wrongly at that courthouse. We stopped at the legislative building so that they could see that we’re here for change,” Austin said.

The group ended their silent march at the Tennessee State Capitol.

“It’s not just about the big giant things, it’s about when there’s 10 people will you still show up?” protester Tyler Price said. “This is not a two-week trendy thing. This is going to be like years of reworking the system.”

Price said that’s why he’s committed to keep protesting.

“If that’s what it takes, I can only speak for myself, I’ll be here,” Price said.

