COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– The Cookeville Depot Museum is hosting their annual Christmas Open House Saturday.

The theme this year is “Christmas Classics.”

There will be Carolers from a men’s acapella group at Tennessee Tech University, Festival Model Trains, a reindeer ring toss and homemade goodies.

It is free and open to the public.

The main event will be Santa!

He will be talking to kids about their wish lists from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. and then 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.