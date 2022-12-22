NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This holiday season, animal shelters around Nashville are hoping to give as many animals homes as they can with reduced adoption fees and other adoption specials.

Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) has been counting down the days until MACC-Mas with daily specials, including $5 adoption days, $10 adoption days and even waived adoption fees for all animals.

Cheatham County Animal Control is also having reduced adoption fee specials for dogs and cats.

Dogs are just $25 to adopt, with select dogs being just $12 if they are one of the 12 “STRAYS” of Christmas, CCAC officials told News 2. Cat adoptions are just $15, and they are Buy One, Get One through the end of the month.

Maury County Animal Services is currently running a donation special hoping to attract adopters. Anyone who would like can donate $20 worth of needed goods—including kitten wet food, paper towels, Fabuloso cleaner and more—can adopt an animal, essentially making the adoption itself $20.

Officials with Maury County Animal Services said they have an Amazon wishlist with all the items they need available for those looking to help stock the shelter and take home their own rescue pet. That list can be seen HERE.

Additionally, shelters in the area are hoping those interested in testing out a furry friend will consider fostering a dog or cat during the holidays as a way to prevent “kennel stress” in the shelter residents.

MACC fosters come with “all the food and supplies you might need,” and the animal’s medical care is handled by MACC staff, officials said in an announcement on social media.

“With a few holiday closures coming up in the next couple weeks, we would love to find foster homes for as many of the animals we have here as we can,” officials said. “Even on holidays, our team makes sure all the animals in our care get some love and attention, but it’s not nearly as much as they would get on a regular day. If you would like to help, consider welcoming one of our terrific available pets into your home as a foster! We’ll provide all the food and supplies you need to take care of them; you just provide the loving home!”

Those interested in fostering over the holidays can stop by MACC, located at 5125 Harding Place, from noon to 4 p.m. today (Dec. 22) and speak with a staff member about fostering.