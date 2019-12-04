Animal shelter in Benton County shuts down due to parvovirus

CAMDEN, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Benton County Animal Shelter will close for the next two weeks due to canine parvovirus, the shelter announced Tuesday night on its Facebook page.

“We will be doing deep cleaning and sanitizing the facility along with monitoring certain animals,” the post stated.

During the shutdown, animals will still be adopted out by appointment, but the shelter cannot accept any new animals.

Canine parvovirus, known more commonly as parvo, is a highly-contagious illness that affects dogs and can be fatal if left untreated.

The American Veterinary Medical Association reports the virus affects the gastrointestinal tracts and is spread by direct dog-to-dog contact. Dogs that have not been vaccinated and puppies younger than four months old are at the greatest risk for parvo.