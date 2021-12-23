WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of choking a kangaroo to death will not face criminal charges. According to Sumner County deputies, the kangaroo attacked the man’s wife as they were trying to lure the animal back to an area on their neighbors’ property.

Bob Tarter of Animalogy.org has dedicated his life to animal preservation and education. He owns a variety of animals, including kangaroos, and said there are many risks to owning exotic animals.

Tarter told News 2 male kangaroos can grow to six-foot-two and weigh 200 pounds, making it difficult to manage them.

“You’re dealing with a non-domesticated animal, so it’s not going to be like a cat or dog,” Tarter said. “Most Americans don’t have the space, knowledge or understanding of how to care for them.”

In Tennessee, laws say you cannot own “class one” animals such as gorillas, lions, hippos, elephants and bears but you can own kangaroos, ostriches, llamas, giraffes and other animals not considered “inherently dangerous” to humans.

During the early stages of the pandemic, pet adoption skyrocketed. Tarter said this included exotic pets.

It was very easy to find exotic pets to buy online, but Tarter encourages people to only leave these animals for professionals. He said the best place to see these animals is at the zoo.