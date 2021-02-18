American Red Cross opens 6 shelters in Tennessee for those in need amid freezing conditions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee has been dealing with winter storms all week, with some areas now being at or below freezing since last Thursday. The American Red Cross of Tennessee is helping those who need a warm place to stay during these freezing winter nights.

“Your American Red Cross of Tennessee Region is proud to help those in need and to provide safe shelter and food where power has been out for days,” said Joel Sullivan, regional executive for the Red Cross Tennessee Region, in a statement released by the organization.

The Red Cross have opened six shelters across the state:

Coffee County

Ada Wright

328 North Woodland Street

Manchester, Tennessee

Jackson County

Center Grove Community Center

113 7 Knobs Road

Gainesboro, Tennessee

Moore County

Moore County High School

1502 Lynchburg Highway

Lynchburg, Tennessee

Bedford County

Fair Haven Baptist Church

2726 US-231

Shelbyville, Tennessee

Overton County

Livingston First Christian

320 Oakley Street

Livingston, Tennessee

Putnam County

First Baptist Church

18 S Walnut Avenue

Cookeville, Tennessee

The Red Cross is working with a combination of feeding vendors and local partners to help feed those at the shelters.

They have also coordinated with Tennessee National Guard to get shelter needs transported. Health services are being provided virtually to all shelters and to callers seeking assistance for health needs.

“We know how incredibly hard it is when power is lost and you are worried about how to feed your family. We encourage folks to come to our shelters and get a warm meal and a warm dry place to sleep as temperatures are expected to drop again tonight,” said Sullivan.

If you would like to help you can donate here or call 1-800-Red Cross, or you can text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

If you are looking to volunteer, click here to find out how you can help in your community.