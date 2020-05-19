‘American Pickers’ TV show to film in Tennessee, looking for antique collections

(WJHL) — The television show “American Pickers” will be filming episodes in Tennessee and the crew is asking for help finding filming locations in the state.

The show’s team plans to film in the Volunteer State in June according to a press release.

“American Pickers” is a reality series that follows Mike and Frank as they hunt for valuable and unique antiques across the country. It airs on History.

The show is looking for “large, private collection or accumulation of antiques” that the pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through. Tips may be submitted by calling 855-OLD-RUST or emailing americanpickers@cineflix.com. You are asked to include your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos.