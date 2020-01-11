Ambulance flips while en route to call in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — No one was injured when a Wilson County ambulance flipped while on the way to a call Saturday morning.

The single-vehicle crash was reported around 11 a.m. along Highway 109 near the Laguardo Recreation area.

According to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, no patients were on board the ambulance and no injuries were reported.

An investigation will be conducted by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the sheriff’s office added.

No additional information was immediately released.

