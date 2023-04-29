LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple Lawrence County first responders were brought to the hospital Saturday morning after an ambulance was involved in a collision with another vehicle.

According to Lawrence County Emergency Medical Services (LCEMS), the crash happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, while Unit 203 was traveling down Buffalo Road in Lawrenceburg to respond to a 911 call.

As a result of the collision, Unit 203 reportedly hit a guard rail and came to rest in a ditch.

Officials said the EMS responders informed dispatch about the crash, got out of the emergency vehicle, and checked on the person inside the other vehicle.

Everyone involved in the incident was brought to the emergency department at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg for a medical evaluation, LCEMS said.

Meanwhile, another EMS unit was reportedly dispatched to the initial 911 call.

According to officials, the first responders from Unit 203 were evaluated, treated for minor injuries, and released.

There is no word on the condition of the other motorist involved in the collision.

“Lawrence County EMS wants to take this opportunity to thank our community, fellow first responder agencies, and other organizations for their assistance today. Within minutes, other first responder agencies were on scene assisting with the incident,” LCEMS said in a Facebook post. “We have had countless individuals, organizations, and other first responder services reach out to check on our EMS responders involved this morning. We appreciate everyone for reaching out and for their thoughts and prayers.”

Emergency officials said they keep reserve ambulances on hand to make sure there are enough units available for situations like this, allowing them to continue providing state-of-the-art EMS care to the Lawrence County community 24 hours a day, seven days a week.