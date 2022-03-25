FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing toddler from Franklin.

The TBI says 1-year-old Aziah Lumpkin has been missing since February 27. The Franklin Police Department contacted the TBI for assistance Friday.

Aziah is 21 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Their non-custodial father Sharles Lumpkin Jr. faces especially aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault charges in connection to Aziah’s disappearance.

Sharles Jumpkin Jr. (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Sharles is 29 years old and weighs about 147 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

According to the TBI, there is no known direction of travel, but ongoing investigative work has led agents to believe Sharles may be in the Nashville area.

Anyone who sees Sharles or Aziah and/or knows of their whereabouts is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or Franklin police at 615-550-6840.