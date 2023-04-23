TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An AMBER Alert for a missing 5-month-old from Trousdale County has been canceled after she was found safe early Sunday morning.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 5-month-old Avah Richmond at 7 a.m. Minutes later, just after 7:30 a.m., officials reported that Avah was found safe in Trousdale County.

The TBI said 5-month-old Avah Richmond was last seen on Saturday in Hartsville and was believed to be with 42-year-old Ryan Allen Richmond.

Avah was found safe in Trousdale County and Ryan Allan Richmond was was taken into custody without incident.

According to Trousdale County Sheriff Ray Russell, the incident began as a domestic dispute late Saturday night. Sheriff Russell says Ryan Richmond reportedly did want to give Avah back to her mother.

Sheriff Russell says Ryan allegedly ran over the mother with a vehicle and the mother was reported dead. Officials say the mother and father lived separately.

It remains unknown what charges Ryan Richmond is facing at this time. Officials say an investigation remains underway into the entire incident.

No other information was immediately released.