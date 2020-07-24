Amazon to create 1,000 new jobs in Mt. Juliet

FILE – This Sept. 6, 2012 file photo shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon has signed a lease for a new office space in Manhattan that will house more than 1,500 employees, less than a year after pulling out of a deal for a larger headquarters in the borough of Queens after politicians and activists objected to nearly $3 billion in incentives. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Governor Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced Friday that Amazon will establish a new 855,000 fulfillment center in Mt. Juliet, creating 1,000 new full-time jobs.

“As Wilson County continues to recover from recent tornadoes and the COVID-19 crisis, Amazon’s new 1,000-job facility is a tremendous development for Mt. Juliet. Tennessee has established itself as a logistics hub, and Amazon’s significant investment promises to help Wilson County and Middle Tennessee’s economy rebound,” said Gov. Lee.

The facility is expected to open by late 2021 and will be the second fulfillment center in Tennessee. In January, Amazon announced it would establish a similar 1,000-job fulfillment center in Memphis. Employees at Amazon’s new Mt. Juliet fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship smaller items, such as books, electronics and consumer goods.

“Amazon is one of the world’s leading brands, and we are pleased to see it continue to make such a considerable investment in Tennessee. This $200 million investment in Mt. Juliet, alongside Amazon’s new 5,000-job office hub in Nashville, underscores how integral Middle Tennessee is to Amazon’s operations,” said TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe.

Amazon currently operates fulfillment and sortation centers in Charleston, Chattanooga, Lebanon, Memphis, Murfreesboro and Nashville, a Prime Now Hub in Nashville, and various other facilities supporting last-mile delivery operations across the state. The company is in the midst of building a corporate office in downtown Nashville, which will house the management functions for Amazon’s Retail Operations division.

“Tennessee is a great state for business and gives us the opportunity to better serve our customers in the region. We are excited about our growth and remain committed to creating a positive economic impact in the region with job opportunities with great pay and industry-leading benefits,” said Amazon Vice President of Global Customer Fullfillment Alicia Boler Davis.

To learn more about working at an Amazon fulfillment center, visit www.amazondelivers.jobs.