NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With Amazon offering its best deals online through the annual Prime Day this week, the Better Business Bureau of Middle TN and Southern KY is offering tips on how to avoid getting scammed while scoring great deals.

Prime Day is always a hit, and Amazon isn’t the only retailer rolling out discounts. Most deals are great for consumers, and more people out shopping is great for businesses large and small, the BBB said. People should be careful and not get caught up in the excitement and end up falling for phishing scams, misleading advertisements and lookalike websites.

“Scammers know consumers are attracted to great deals. With Prime Day approaching, we want to ensure everyone knows what to look for when shopping for big sales, from being aware of social media ads to the best payment options online,” said Robyn Householder, president & CEO of BBB Middle TN and Southern KY.

BBB offered four tips to assist with the online shopping experience in the upcoming weeks:

Always track purchases, where they’re from and all tracking numbers

Look out for unsolicited emails, texts, or phone calls, and never click on links from unknown sources.

Watch out for social media ads, because the URL links at first glance appear to belong to a trusted retailer but, looking more closely, you will notice that the domain name is slightly different.

Always pay with a credit card because you can contest any shady charges through your credit card company.

Anyone can report suspected fraud to the BBB by filing a complaint online HERE or report a scam using BBB.org/Scamtracker.