Amazon offering 2,500 new jobs in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Amazon announced the addition of 100,000 new jobs across the country and Canada on Monday; 2,500 of which are at existing facilities in and around Nashville.

This is in addition to the 175,000 jobs the company has created since the pandemic started, hundreds around Nashville.

“Those positions can range from picking, packing, putting together customers packages, to delivering them on a daily basis,” said Brittany Parmley, Amazon’s communications representative for Tennessee. “Benefits that start on day one for you and your family, and we’re also starting at 15 dollars an hour.”

Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Bradley Jackson told News 2 that these jobs are, “so many things that so many other cities look for and other states hope to have, but us having it here shows to the strength of our overall economy and creating some great opportunities really for Tennesseans.”

Compared to other states, Jackson said Tennessee has not suffered as much financially during the COVID-19 pandemic, but many people have lost jobs.

The types of positions Amazon is offering are in the tax areas that Tennessee is seeing growth in.

“Looking at our state tax collections, they did take a dip… but overall they have remained steady and even grown,” Jackson explained, “We have seen substantial growth in sales and used tax collections, so a lot of peoples’ purchasing behavior, if it was not in a store, it changed to a different format.”

With four new Amazon buildings going up in Tennessee, including in Nashville Yards downtown and off Golden Bear Gateway in Mt. Juliet, thousands of more jobs are on the way.

Currently, there are about 12,000 filled Amazon jobs throughout Tennessee.

Those interested in applying for a position can visit amazon.com/apply.