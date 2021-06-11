Amazon looks to fill 1,000 full-time positions at new Mt. Juliet fulfillment center

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you need a job, you’re in luck.

Amazon is once again looking to fill positions, this time at their brand-new Mt. Juliet robotics fulfillment center on Golden Bear Gateway that’s set to open later this summer.

The tech giant continues to gain popularity in the Volunteer State.

“I’ve been doing this for almost 10 years and I have some of the same associates that we started with when we first launched our first building in Middle Tennessee,” Adam Mangrum, General Manager at the Amazon facility in Lebanon said.

Since 2010, Amazon has invested around $9 billion in Tennessee, including infrastructure and compensation to employees, now operating ten fulfillment and sortation centers in Nashville, Lebanon, La Vergne, Murfreesboro, Chattanooga, Charleston, and Memphis, with four delivery stations in Lebanon, La Vergne, Nashville and Memphis.

“In my personal experience, it’s been a great opportunity for me,” said Rex Bingham, an Amazon Associate in Lebanon. “I have a passion for logistics and warehousing and even just this year the opportunities I’ve had, the training I’ve got, the experience and just some of the mentorships from some of my leaders. It’s been really cool; it gets me excited and I’m very thankful for that.”

Bingham, a picker, is just one of 25,000 Amazon employees currently working across the state, but now the company needs to fill their new robotics fulfillment center in Mt. Juliet.

“There are a lot of people working here currently trying to make sure this launch goes successfully and we’re ready for the community here,” said Rajat Kapul, General Manger for the Mt. Juliet site. “This building is our latest state of the art technology in terms of what we offer. The technology at this site, the aim for us is to make it more safe and make it more enjoyable for our workforce when they walk in.”

We’re told the new hires will work alongside robotics technology to pick, pack and ship smaller sized items to customers across the region.

“If you’re looking for a role that is inclusive, that has great opportunity for growth and career progression, this is the right place for you,” Mangrum said.

The jobs offer Amazon’s competitive starting pay of $15.50 (and up) and comprehensive benefits, which include healthcare from day one, 401(k) with 50 percent match, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave and Amazon’s innovative Career Choice program, which pre-pays 95 percent of tuition for courses in high-demand fields.

Candidates must be 18 years or older and have a high school diploma or equivalent to be considered.

Interested candidates can click here to apply online or sign up for alerts when opportunities open by texting “Amazon” to 77088.