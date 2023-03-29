SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple animals were saved in Smith County Tuesday evening in an operation first responders called “The Great Alpaca Rescue.”

The Smith County Rescue Squad said its members were dispatched just after 7 p.m. to a report of multiple alpacas tangled in barbed wire.

When personnel arrived at the scene, they found one small alpaca that was wrapped up so badly that officials said it took about 30 minutes to free the animal.

“She was happier to be free than she appears in the picture,” the organization wrote on Facebook.

(Courtesy: Smith County Rescue Squad)

(Courtesy: Smith County Rescue Squad)

(Courtesy: Smith County Rescue Squad)

(Courtesy: Smith County Rescue Squad)

(Courtesy: Smith County Rescue Squad)

According to the rescue squad, first responders had to catch and remove smaller amounts from a couple other alpacas.

Officials expressed their appreciation for the 14 members who came to animals’ rescue.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

“Our organization helps people, pets and farm animals alike when called upon,” the Smith County Rescue Squad posted.