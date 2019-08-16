Almost 100 animals from Puerto Rico getting foster homes, says Nashville Humane Association

NASHVILLE, TN (WKRN) – The Nashville Humane Association is placing 83 animals in foster homes.

“It’s amazing to get the support we get from our community,” said NHA Executive Director Laura Chavarria. “They are an animal loving community and it just really means a lot to us and all the rescues we help.”

The organization said the animals will arrive the shelter this weekend, as it’s partnering with Santuario de Animales San Francisco de Asis, the Sato Project, and Wings of Rescue to bring the animals to the shelter from Puerto Rico.

The shelter issued and “All Paws Alert” and the community stepped up to provide foster homes for about a week.

“During April and May we have a lot of cases of abandonment of puppies and kittens,” said Dellymar Bernal of Puerto Rican animal sanctuary Santuario de Animales San Francisco de Asis. “We have been trying to find homes for them here in Puerto Rico without any luck in preparation of our most active upcoming months of hurricane season.”

The foster homes will be provided with food, medicine, and other necessities for the fostering period, so NHA is still in need of donations.

“We do have wish list items. We need stainless steel bowls, towels, and comforters so please if you have anything that’s used or new, we will take it,” said Chavarria.

Anyone interested in donating can CLICK HERE or contact NHA at 615-352-1010.

