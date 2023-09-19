WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police officers and Williamson County deputies teamed up to get an alleged car thief off the streets.

It all began around 3:45 a.m., Tuesday, Sept 8 when police said a resident on Champion Circle in Franklin saw his white Ford F-250 driving away.

He called 911 and moments later, Franklin police officers and Williamson County deputies were behind the stolen truck being driven by 25-year-old Kelvin Curry of Spring, Texas.

At some point, a deputy successfully spiked the truck’s tires. On body camera footage, you can hear the deputy say, “I believe I got a tire or two.”

From there, it was only a matter of time before Curry crashed the truck and ran to the area of Carothers Parkway near SouthStar.

Law officers chased after Curry and caught him behind a dumpster at a physical therapy office. After taking him into custody, they checked on his well being and then called for EMS.

News 2 cameras were there as Curry was taken to a local hospital where officials said he was quickly treated and then taken to jail.

Curry was booked into the Williamson County Jail on felony evading arrest and auto theft charges. Officials said he posted a $15,000 bond and was released that same day.

Curry is due back in court in mid-November.