NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A smash and grab bandit allegedly used his SUV to break into three businesses in three counties over a two-hour time frame.

The first crime happened Monday morning around 1:30 a.m. in Nolensville. Detectives said the same bandit driving in the same car using the same method then went to gas stations in Eagleville in Rutherford County and Bedford County and broke in.

News 2 has obtained video of the Monday morning break-in at Labella Day Spa on Nolensville Road.

Surveillance shows a dark colored Ford Expedition arriving at the Brittain Plaza shopping center at around 1:30 a.m.

The slender criminal wearing a white hoodie used the 2000s model SUV and a tow strap lashed to the front door to pry open the glass doorway.

According to the detective, the criminal stole a box of microblading equipment valued at close to $5,000 dollars.

The vehicle’s license plate was covered with a towel.

The business did not have video surveillance, so several hours passed until other business owners arrived in the morning, saw the broken glass and called Nolensville police.

Officers were cautious as they entered the broken glass frame of the front door, guns extended, and did a sweep of the premises.

According to detectives, over the next two hours, the same man and the same SUV was spotted ripping open doors at gas stations in Rutherford and Bedford counties.

Det. Josh Combs said it’s unclear why the thief stopped at the Nolensville Day Spa first when he broke into two other gas stations later.

“I am not sure yet. Obviously it is still early in the investigation, but it’s a targeted business because of the specialized business they do there,” Combs said.