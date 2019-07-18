Alleged Marshall Co. Ky shooter’s statements to police could be thrown out

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Attorneys for the teen accused of killing two and injuring 14 during a shooting at a Kentucky high school, filed a motion this week for statements to investigators to be thrown out.

Gabe Parker is charged with two counts of murder, and 14 counts of assault following a shooting at Marshall County High School in 2018.

Parker’s attorneys are asking a judge to suppress statements made by Parker to police shortly after the shooting.

The motion states Parker was taken into custody 15 minutes after the incident and then into questioning about 30 minutes following the shooting.

According to the motion, it states Parker’s statements “were not voluntary and were obtained in violation of his Fifth Amendment privilege.”

In addition, Parker’s attorney also said investigators did not alert Parker’s parents before bringing him in for questioning. A Kentucky statute requires officials contact parents before proceeding with any further questioning.

A hearing is set for August 19 at 9 a.m.

The jury trial is scheduled for June 2020.