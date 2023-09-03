PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man wanted for robbing a bank in Colorado was arrested Friday in Putnam County.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Jerry Robert Stubbins robbed the ENT Credit Union bank in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Friday, Aug. 25 and escaped with $20,000.

On Thursday, Aug. 31 Putnam County investigators were made aware that Stubbins, who has a lengthy criminal history including aggravated robbery, was possibly in the Putnam County area.

Authorities immediately issued a BOLO for Stubbins who was believed to be driving a silver minivan. Deputies said they found the van outside the Dollar General on N. Washington Avenue on Friday, Sept. 1, and Stubbins was found inside the store.

Stubbins was arrested and charged with felony fugitive from justice. He is being held without bond and has a court date set for Sept. 6, 2023.

“I am proud of the hard work and dedication of my deputies to continually

keep our community safe. Our community is not a place for criminals to come in and try to

hide,” Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris said in a statement.