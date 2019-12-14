Alleged bigamist under investigation in LaVergne; woman shares her story

LAVERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — LaVergne police tell News 2 they’ve found two victims of an alleged bigamist and are looking for more.

On December 10, La Vergne police arrested Theodore R. Pointer III on charges of bigamy and identity theft.

In a social media, post police said, “He is currently going by the name of Noah R. Lyles and has also used the name Noah R. Muhammad III as recently as 2018.”

Investigators told News 2 that Pointer is thought to have, “multiple wives, ex-wives, and fiancées”

News 2 spoke to an alleged victim who said she met Pointer on a dating app three years ago. The woman asked to remain anonymous,

“(He was) very charming, very attentive at first. He listened, he was funny, and he was also good looking.”

She said Pointer told her that his name was Noah Muhammad and after only three days of dating,

“(He said) I want you to be my wife, let’s do this – let’s go out on a limb and make this official.”

In August of 2016, the couple was married in Downtown Nashville. She said within days his behavior started to change.

“He was working a lot, always out of town. He said he had conferences to go to.”

Within two weeks the woman said she made a shocking discovery on Pointer’s computer,

“That’s when I saw about three child support orders and marriage certificates.”

She added that she immediately moved out, then contacted some of the wives to confirm their stories.

Of the current investigation, she said, “I hope he finally gets what he deserves.”

Contact Detective Steve Crotts at (615) 287-8747 or email scrotts@lavergnetn.gov if you have any information that may help.