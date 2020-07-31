All ‘transpotainment’ vehicles banned from operating in Nashville under amended order

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — All “transpotainment” vehicles are banned from the streets of Nashville and Davidson County as of Friday morning, regardless of whether there is alcohol on-board, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

An amendment to Public Health Order 9 initially forced the closure of all pedicabs, pedal carriages and limousine services. The order was later expanded to include all “passenger vehicles for hire that are subject to the authority of the Tennessee Department of Safety on which passengers are allowed to consume alcoholic beverages.”

The wording of the order had allowed certain ‘transpotainment’ vehicles to continue operating without alcohol on-board; however, the health department said the amended order that went into effect Friday at 12:01 a.m. forced the closure of ‘all transpotainment’ vehicles, regardless of whether alcohol was present.

The amended order expires at 11:59 p.m. on August 16, but the Metro Public Health Department said it could be extended.

