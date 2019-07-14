All Clear given after 90 homes in Tullahoma neighborhood evacuated due to bomb scare

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tullahoma neighborhood was evacuated due to a bomb threat Saturday evening, according to the Tullahoma police.

Police officials said at the request of THP, they evacuated 90 homes in the Jennings Point neighborhood while they investigate. The home they are investigating is on Point Drive.

THP, Tullahoma police, and Coffee County EMS were on the scene with the bomb squad.

Police said the all clear was given after it was discovered there was no bomb. The person who thought there was a bomb in the home was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

