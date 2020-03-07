Algood police find drugs, cash during Saturday traffic stop

ALGOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Algood police officers found drugs and cash during a traffic stop Saturday morning, and now a suspect is being charged.

(Courtesy: Algood PD)

A police officer made the stop around 2:00 a.m. after seeing a pickup truck with illegal window tint on Dry Valley Rd.

Police found 11 grams of Methamphetamine that was ‘separated for resale’, 65 grams of marijuana, $461 in cash, along with resale bags, scales, and smoking pipes.

The driver, Alexander Williams, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving on Revoked Driver’s License, Possession of Controlled Substance, Manufacture of Controlled Substance, Driving while in Possession of Methamphetamine, and Drug-free School Zone.

His bond is set at $128,600 at the Putnam County Justice Center.