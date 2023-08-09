HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hendersonville officials urge community members to beware of text messages asking you to follow a link to complete a community feedback survey.

(Courtesy: City of Hendersonville)

According to a statement released on Wednesday, Aug. 9, these texts and survey requests are not from the city.

Officials said Hendersonville’s IT team has examined the link and determined its origins to be fake, adding that it’s likely a phishing scam.

“Do not click the links or provide any personal information to the survey,” the City of Hendersonville said. “We encourage you to report the text as junk through your cell provider if possible.”

You are also encouraged to verify someone’s authenticity anytime they call or text you to request information.