DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Dickson County have issued an alert for a school bus stolen early Tuesday morning.

Dickson Emergency Communications reported the school bus taken was #15-47 with tag 3892GB.

Do not let any children on bus, Dickson police urged.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information on the bus is urged to contact the Dickson Police Department at 615-446-8041.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.