Alert issued for missing teenager in Sumner County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Alexis Unique Johnson

Alexis Unique Johnson (Courtesy: Sumner County Sheriff’s Office)

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Sumner County issued an alert Friday morning for a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, Alexis Unique Johnson was last seen in a black Audi, possibly a 2015 model. The teenager could be in the area of Bell Road and Harding, deputies said.

Johnson is 5’3” and weighs about 130 pounds.

No further details have been released about her disappearance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at 615-452-2616.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar