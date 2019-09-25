Alert issued for missing Springfield teenager

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Springfield are asking for the public’s help to locate a 17-year-old missing since Monday.

According to Springfield police, Bethanee Osborne was last seen around 4:15 p.m. when she got into a black SUV with dark tinted windows. She did not have her cell phone with her, officers said.

At the time, police said Bethanee was wearing a black and white dress with black shoes. The 17-year-old, who has brown hair and blue eyes, stands about 5-foot-3 and weighs close to 130 pounds.

Bethanee Osborne (Photo: Springfield Police Department)

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Charles Consiglio with the Springfield Police Department at 615-384-8422 extension 236.