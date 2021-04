PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Perry County have issued an alert for a woman who went for a walk earlier this week and never returned.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said Roseanna Zadakaus was last seen Wednesday walking in the area of Cypress Creek Marina.

(Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)

She never returned home and has not been located, according to investigators.

Anyone with information on Zadakaus’ whereabouts is urged to contact Perry County dispatch at 931-589-3911.