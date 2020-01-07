1  of  2
Alert issued for missing Murfreesboro teenager

Emily Owenby

Emily Owenby (Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police have issued an alert for a 16-year-old girl missing for more than two weeks.

According to police, Emily Owenby was last seen sometime before 1:30 p.m. on December 20 in the Ohio Court area. Around that time, her bedroom window was found open and she was gone, officers explained.

Police said she has left home in the past but has always returned shortly after.

Owenby has been entered into the National Crime Information Center, known as the NCIC.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Murfreesboro Police Department at 615-893-1311 or CrimeStoppers at 615-893-STOP.

