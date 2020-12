GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gallatin police issued an alert for a missing runaway juvenile early Wednesday morning.

Police said they were using bloodhounds to search the area of the Cambridge Farms subdivision for any sign of Isaac Brown.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a black beanie, according to officers.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information on Isaac’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Gallatin Police Department at (615) 452-1313.