Alert issued for missing Grundy County man

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Grundy County have issued an alert for a Pelham man missing for several days.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said Roy Allen Owens, Jr. was last seen Saturday night.

Deputies were unsure of Owens’ direction of travel or what he was wearing when he left.

No additional information was immediately released about Owens’ disappearance.

Anyone with information on Owens’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office at 931-692-3466 or 931-924-2077.