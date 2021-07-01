Deaf teenager missing from Rutherford County found safe

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An alert issued Thursday morning for a deaf teenager reported missing from her home in Rutherford County has been cancelled.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office had said 19-year-old Daniela McSpadden was last seen around 6 p.m. Wednesday walking in the area of East Jefferson Pike, Valley View Road and Betty Ford Road.

A short time after issuing the alert, deputies revealed that McSpadden had returned home and was safe.

In a post on Twitter, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office thanked the public for sharing her photo.

