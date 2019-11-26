Alert issued for missing Clarksville woman

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police are asking for the public’s help to locate a 33-year-old woman missing for more than a week.

According to police, Amanda Murray left her Mallard Drive residence on Nov. 17 without her cell phone.

Amanda Murray (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

Officers said Murray’s family has not heard from her since and they are concerned for her welfare and safety due to health issues.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656, ext. 5356, or the Tipsline at 931-645-8477.