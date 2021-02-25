Alert issued for missing Clarksville pair with dementia

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police have issued an alert for two missing people, both suffering from “mild cases of dementia,” who have not been seen since earlier in the week.

Police said the son of 63-year-old Daisy Roberts reported she and Paul Elam, 69, left their Dunbar Cave Road residence between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday to pick him up from work, but they never arrived.

When Roberts’ son arrived home, he said their van was also gone. It’s described as a black 2005 Dodge Caravan with Tennessee plate DP80291. The van has damage to the driver’s side door, according to officers.

The pair suffers from “mild cases of dementia,” police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Terrill at 931-648-0656, ext. 5242, the Tipsline at 931-645-8477, or click here to submit an anonymous tip.