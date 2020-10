GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Goodlettsville police have issued an alert for a 68-year-old woman missing since early Tuesday morning.

Police said Teresa Cost wandered away from her residence on Trellis Way.

She suffers from medical conditions and “may seem confused,” according to investigators.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact 615-859-3405.