LEWIS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hohenwald police have issued an alert for a 34-year-old man missing for more than two weeks.

Officers said Noah Woodall was last seen around 10 p.m. on April 3.

No information was immediately released about the circumstances of his disappearance.

Woodall is six foot, three inches tall with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Woodall’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Hohenwald Police Department at 931-796-3223.