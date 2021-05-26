Alert issued for endangered teen from Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Smyrna police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 17-year-old boy described as “endangered.”

In a news release Wednesday morning, officers said 17-year-old Andre Cannon, known as “Dre,” left his Smyrna home on May 19.

He has not been seen since, according to investigators.

Andre is 5’9” and weighs approximately 138 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket with a Nike symbol on the back.

Anyone with information on Andre’s whereabouts is urged to contact Det. Steve Martin with the Smyrna Police Department at 615-267-5432 or steve.martin@townofsmyrna.org.